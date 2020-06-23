Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Among Players at Bucs Workout Despite NFLPA Warning

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski were among the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take part in an informal workout Tuesday despite a recommendation from the NFL Players Association to cease such activities until the start of training camp.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported there were "at least a dozen Bucs players" on the field for a two-hour workout at the Berkeley Preparatory School in Florida.

Greg Auman of The Athletic provided a post from Brady on his Instagram story:

Brady ended a two-decade, six-championship run with the New England Patriots when he signed with the Buccaneers in March. He signed a two-year, $50 million contract with Tampa.

Gronkowski, who sat out the 2019 season via a short-lived retirement, returned to the NFL by signing with the Bucs in April to rejoin his longtime Pats quarterback.

They've led workouts in the Tampa area over the past month, which has "grown substantially" to include wide receivers, defensive backs, other quarterbacks and center Ryan Jensen, per Stroud.

The latest gathering came amid a recent surge in coronavirus cases in Florida, however, which led Bucs head coach Bruce Arians to promote safety and social distancing measures:

NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer's statement Saturday said he advised against "any voluntary joint practices."

"Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts," Mayer wrote. "Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months."

For now, the Bucs are scheduled to kick off their four-game preseason slate Aug. 14 when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers followed by the regular season Sept. 13 against the New Orleans Saints.