Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers Have Had 2 Positive COVID-19 Tests Since Spring

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday two members of the franchise who haven't been around the team facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 since the spring.

Tomlin added those players have since recovered from the coronavirus.

Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward has asthma, which could put him at a greater risk of more severe COVID-19 complications if he contracts the virus. He said Thursday he's hopeful players aren't rushed to decide whether to finalize an agreement with the league to play without further details.

"With everything that keeps changing, we really can't grasp what's fully going on," Heyward told reporters. "I talk to my teammates every day about what's going on and what to expect. We know the NFL and the NFLPA have to come to an agreement. My thing is, I want all my guys to have all the information first, and then I don't want to be in a situation where we agree to something when a lot of the guys are up in the air about some things."

Pittsburgh is scheduled to open the NFL's preseason against the Dallas Cowboys in the annual Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 6, but Heyward said he's "pretty pessimistic" that exhibition game will take place.

The NFL reopened team facilities in phases starting in May after proceeding with much of the offseason, including the 2020 draft, in a virtual format.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the league and the Players Association have discussed cutting the preseason down from four games to two.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said on ESPN last week (via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe) the league is anticipating more positive tests, but he's focused on the response to those cases.

"All of our medical experts indicated that as testing becomes more prevalent, we are going to have positive tests," he said. "The issue is, can we obviously prevent as many of those from happening, but in addition, treat them quickly, isolate them, and prevent them from impacting other personnel?"

For now, the regular season is scheduled to begin Sept. 10 when the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans.