Report: 'Heated Discussions' Within NFL Teams Due to Access Tiers Amid COVID-19

Report: 'Heated Discussions' Within NFL Teams Due to Access Tiers Amid COVID-19June 22, 2020
Julio Cortez/Associated Press
There are reportedly tense talks within NFL teams due to a league-mandated tier system to limit the number of people who have access to certain areas of facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the "heated discussions" within teams stem from club personnel trying to "cement their positions in the protocol."
