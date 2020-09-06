Dallas Keuchel Day-to-Day After Exiting White Sox vs. Royals with Back Injury

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel is day-to-day after leaving Sunday's start against the Kansas City Royals because of lower back stiffness.

Keuchel threw just 49 pitches in the contest, allowing two hits over five shutout innings. He also struck out a pair of batters.

After waiting out the free-agent market early last year, Keuchel eventually landed with the Atlanta Braves on a one-year, prorated contract. The two-time All-Star had a solid 3.75 ERA in 112.2 innings over 19 starts.

The White Sox added the University of Arkansas alum in the offseason, signing him to a three-year deal worth $55 million in December. Lucas Giolito was their only starter who pitched at least 50 innings and had an ERA under 4.50 in 2019.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 season didn't begin until July 23. Keuchel and Giolito gave the White Sox a strong one-two punch at the top of their rotation, but should he miss time, Keuchel's absence will change things for the team. He's been terrific with a 2.19 ERA in nine starts.