Report: Rob Manfred Offers to Cancel Expanded MLB Playoffs, Universal DH in 2021

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred sent a letter to MLBPA executive director Tony Clark on Sunday offering to cancel the proposed playoff expansion and universal designated hitter for the 2021 season if a full season isn't played in 2020, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan added that Manfred's compromise may be the "last and best chance" for MLB and the MLBPA to come to terms on a 2020 season.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported that the players are expected to vote Sunday on MLB's proposal of a 60-game season with full prorated salaries for players in 2020.

Per Rogers, the MLBPA's most recent offer was for a 70-game season, but MLB rejected it and is sticking with its 60-game proposal. That means the MLBPA must decide whether to accept it or reject it and allow Manfred to set the schedule himself.

MLB's proposal includes expanded playoffs and a universal DH for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The current collective bargaining agreement concludes after the 2021 campaign.

Expanded playoffs are something MLB wants for the added revenue that would come along with it, plus the universal DH is something that has been discussed for years. Conceding on both of those fronts before the CBA expires could hurt the MLBPA's leverage when it comes time to negotiate a new CBA.

By offering to eliminate the expanded playoffs and universal DH for 2021, Manfred keeps the leverage intact for the MLBPA and may give it a reason to give in to MLB's desire for teams to play only 60 games this season.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced MLB to halt operations since March, and since fans aren't likely to be allowed to attend games should the 2020 season happen, the league will lose a significant amount of revenue. The only steady cashflow will come from TV broadcast deals, and having teams play 10 fewer games would allow the league to pay out far less in player salaries.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that as part of MLB's proposal, spring training would likely start the week of June 29 with the season then beginning sometime between July 24 and 27.

ESPN reported Friday that all teams shut down their spring training facilities in Florida and Arizona after the Philadelphia Phillies had five players and three staff members test positive for the coronavirus.

As a result, teams are expected to hold training camps in their home cities if and when an agreement is reached to play a 2020 season.