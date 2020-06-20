Report: Eagles' Dallas Goedert OK After Being Sucker Punched, Taken to Hospital

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was reportedly "sucker-punched unprovoked" while eating dinner with his family at a South Dakota restaurant on Friday, according to Mike Kaye of NJ.com.

Per that report, he was hospitalized as a precautionary measure but didn't sustain any serious injuries.

Goedert, 25, had 58 catches for 607 yards and five scores last year for the Eagles in his second NFL season. Those numbers are more impressive when taken within the context of Zach Ertz serving as the team's starting tight end.

Ertz went for 88 receptions, 916 yards and eight scores. The Ertz-Goedert combination is arguably the best one-two punch at tight end in the NFL.

And Goedert is emerging as an important weapon for Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense, which often runs two-TE sets. That was especially the case last year, when injuries to key players and a thin receiving corps with a consistent case of the drops left Wentz without many reliable targets.

Heading into the 2020 season, Wentz should have a fuller complement of weapons, including Ertz and Goedert at tight end, Miles Sanders at running back and DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and rookie Jalen Reagor at wide receiver.

Keeping that group healthy is important. Even if the Eagles are in the process of retooling, they've also reached the postseason in three straight years, and the expectation is they'll make it four in 2020. Goedert is a big part of that equation.