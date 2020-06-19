Cowboys' Gerald McCoy: Jerry Jones' Silence on Social Justice 'Don't Look Good'

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy continued his criticism of team owner Jerry Jones' silence amid the ongoing social justice movement against systemic racism and police brutality via comments made on ESPN's NFL Live Friday (h/t ESPN's Ed Werder).

"It don’t look good, I’ll say that. It doesn’t look good, and you can’t be silent at a time like this. I’m new to the Cowboys organization, and I’m blessed to be part of this organization...

"But when things are not going well for the team, you can hear him screaming. Well, this is life. This is bigger than just football; it’s bigger than money; it’s bigger than winning a Super Bowl. And something needs to be said."

McCoy went on ESPN's First Take earlier in the day to provide similar sentiments, via RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys:

McCoy had previously provided comments to ESPN's Todd Archer on the subject:

"You have the players, who have their own brand, but we're all under the umbrella of the Dallas Cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys are the most recognized franchise in the world. They can get behind it, whether it's the players or just being in the movement, period, and showing their support.

"It would be great to hear a statement from the Cowboys, great to hear a statement from Jerry Jones in support of everything that's going on. Will that get me in trouble saying that? I don't know, but the truth is it needs to be said. The problem is people are afraid to have the conversations."

Some NFL owners have spoken out and lent their money and support, with the Minnesota Vikings' Zygi Wilf and his family notably pledging $5 million toward social justice causes.



Jones has not spoken publicly on the movement as of Friday, although he's in a camp with many other owners as well.

ESPN's Dianna Russini explained why silence may be the case for at least a few owners in comments to Mike Greenberg on ESPN's Get Up! via an anonymous NFL head coach:

"Everything falls in line with Jerry Jones. All eyes are on him. He's the most vocal owner in the league. And not only is he the most vocal leader, but there are numerous owners that listen to him. He mentors them. What Jerry does, they do. And until he makes that move, the dominoes can't start falling."

Jones, 77, purchased the Cowboys in 1989. He is the team's owner, president and general manager.