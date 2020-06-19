NHL Announces 11 Players Out of over 200 Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

As the NHL has moved into Phase 2 of its return-to-play plan, the league announced Friday that 11 players out of over 200 tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tampa Bay Lightning verified three of their players have confirmed cases, and they have since closed their facilities.

Names of players who tested positive will not be disclosed, though the league did note all persons who tested positive have been self-isolated and are following guidelines set by Health Canada and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

