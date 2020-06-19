NHL Announces 11 Players Out of over 200 Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates a goal during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amalie Arena on February 25, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

As the NHL has moved into Phase 2 of its return-to-play plan, the league announced Friday that 11 players out of over 200 tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Tampa Bay Lightning verified three of their players have confirmed cases, and they have since closed their facilities. 

Names of players who tested positive will not be disclosed, though the league did note all persons who tested positive have been self-isolated and are following guidelines set by Health Canada and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

                                                                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

