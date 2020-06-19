Report: Unidentified 49ers Player Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

An unidentified San Francisco 49ers player who has been working out with teammates in Nashville, Tennessee, reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the other players who have been working out in Nashville are getting tested and "trying to figure out how and when they can travel."

Matt Barrows of The Athletic reached out to the Niners and received the following statement: "Federal and state privacy laws prohibit our organization from commenting on the personal health of our employees."

Teams have been unable to meet in person this offseason because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many groups of players have been working out together on their own in an effort to create some chemistry.

Although team facilities began opening up last month, players and coaches have not been permitted to gather and meet, so all official team meetings have taken place virtually.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that "several" Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, confirmed to Rapoport that Elliott was among those who tested positive but is "feeling good."

Other notable NFL figures who have tested positive for COVID-19 include Denver Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

During an appearance on ESPN's The Return of Sports special this week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell noted how COVID-19 has impacted the league and how it will be handled moving forward:

"So positive tests are going to happen. The issue is, can we obviously prevent as many of those from happening, but in addition, treat them quickly, isolate them and prevent them from directly impacting our player personnel. So none of those players were in the facilities. All of those players, fortunately, have had either mild symptoms or are asymptomatic."

Teams are well behind where they normally would be in terms of preparation because of the coronavirus, and there is uncertainty about whether training camp and the preseason may be shortened or even canceled.

The NFL is still planning to start the regular season as scheduled in September, although it is unknown if any fans will be allowed to attend games.

