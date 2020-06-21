What a Successful 2020 Season Would Look Like for Every NFL TeamJune 21, 2020
What a Successful 2020 Season Would Look Like for Every NFL Team
They'll all state or imply it's Super Bowl or bust.
That's every NFL team's goal entering every season, and in the immortal words of Kevin Garnett, "Anything's possible!"
But the reality is plenty of teams can meet or exceed expectations while falling well short of Lombardi Trophy glory in 2020. Here's what a successful campaign would look like for all 32 franchises.
Arizona Cardinals: A Non-Losing Record and Progress from Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals finished 5-10-1 and quarterback Kyler Murray won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2019, but they will have to show marked improvements overall and at the quarterback position.
That's the pressure associated with the expected progress of a No. 1 overall pick at the sport's most important position, especially with Murray now joined by three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Murray was a one-year college starter and head coach Kliff Kingsbury had never coached in the NFL until 2019, so there were supposed to be growing pains. But they won two of their last three games and outscored opponents 89-68 during that stretch.
The defense should also be better with top-10 pick Isaiah Simmons.
The Cardinals are stuck in a division that contains the conference's last two champions as well as the always-competitive Seattle Seahawks. That'll make it tough to win more than eight games, but something in that range along with improved play from Murray would make for a satisfying 2020.
Atlanta Falcons: Return to the Playoffs
Atlanta Falcons fans still reeling from the team's Super Bowl LI loss to the New England Patriots might require more than a mere playoff berth to quell their impatience, but we have to be realistic about a team that is just 24-24 since that infamous defeat.
At the very least, the Falcons have to take advantage of an expanded playoff field and punch a postseason ticket for the first time since 2017.
We know they have the talent, and they can't afford another losing season with Matt Ryan and Julio Jones on offense and Grady Jarrett, Keanu Neal and Deion Jones on defense. The window is closing on that offensive battery, but the Falcons teased a potential rejuvenation with a 6-2 finish to the 2019 campaign.
The NFC South will likely make it tough on Atlanta, but the path to the playoffs is also clearer than before with that extra wild-card spot. If the Falcons can't at least get back into the postseason picture, head coach Dan Quinn will be out of excuses.
Baltimore Ravens: Make the Super Bowl and Prove 2019 Success Is Sustainable
Reigning MVP and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson recently acknowledged the Tennessee Titans caught his team by surprise, as it was "peeking ahead" in last year's playoffs. Now, for the Ravens and their fans to gain some satisfaction, the league's only 14-win team from 2019 had better advance a lot deeper in the postseason.
At the very least, Baltimore—which won championships in 2000 and 2012—will be expected to overcome the AFC playoff field and make its third Super Bowl appearance.
That could set us up for an AFC Championship tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs to determine if 2020 is a success or a failure. But first Jackson and Co. will have to prove nothing about their breakout campaign was a fluke.
Can the youngest MVP quarterback in NFL history keep it up with a target on his back? If he can, a Super Bowl loss would be a lot easier to tolerate.
Buffalo Bills: Playoff Victory as Josh Allen Emerges as Franchise QB
While the Buffalo Bills made the playoffs for the first time this century in 2017, they lost their wild-card game by seven points. When they made it back in 2019, they again lost on Wild Card Weekend, this time by three points in overtime.
Now, with the New England Patriots no longer looking like a juggernaut following the departures of Tom Brady, Jamie Collins Sr. and Kyle Van Noy, and with the Bills looking better following the offseason acquisition of star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, it's time for Buffalo to win its first postseason game since 1995.
That level of success would likely go hand in hand with progress for quarterback Josh Allen, whose numbers improved across the board during a promising but still inconsistent and sometimes erratic sophomore campaign.
If he can break out in his third year and Buffalo can finally experience another playoff victory, the Bills and their fans will likely feel pretty confident moving into 2021.
Carolina Panthers: Non-Losing Season as Teddy Bridgewater Takes the Reins
The Carolina Panthers play in a tough division and experienced a veteran exodus, so few are counting on a playoff run. But the Panthers are paying Teddy Bridgewater like a franchise quarterback, and he's not lacking in support with Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore at his disposal.
While some rust could be expected as Bridgewater, new head coach Matt Rhule and those aforementioned incumbent starters come together without several departed veterans—namely Luke Kuechly, Mario Addison and Bruce Irvin—to help out on defense, Panthers fans still should expect more than five or six wins from a team with this much offensive talent.
The Panthers essentially told us they believe Bridgewater is a better option than the released Cam Newton, and Newton played just two games last year when they still won five times. With Bridgewater, a potentially exciting new-look offense and plenty of young defensive talent (including recent first-round picks Brian Burns and Derrick Brown), an 8-8 campaign would likely get the job done.
Chicago Bears: Playoff Victory and Clarity at Quarterback
Chicago Bears edge-rusher Khalil Mack is the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. The Bears simply cannot go three consecutive seasons without a playoff win in the Mack era, which means another early exit won't appease fans.
That'll put a lot of pressure on the offense to keep up with a much more talented D—especially at the quarterback position. If Mitchell Trubisky performs the way he did when he ranked last in the league with 6.1 yards per attempt in 2019, it's hard to envision Chicago improving on its 8-8 record and experiencing January success.
Of course, Trubisky is no longer guaranteed that job now that Nick Foles is in town. Those two will compete this summer, and in a perfect world, one will emerge to take the reins. If that happens, Chicago could compete in the NFC North and have a shot in the postseason.
Anything short of that would be disappointing.
Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Is an Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidate
Wins should hardly matter to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Instead, the focus should be on No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, who is likely to serve as the team's starting quarterback for much if not all of his maiden season.
The Bengals and their fans certainly want to see progress from fellow key young players Tee Higgins, Jonah Williams, Joe Mixon, Sam Hubbard and William Jackson III, and the revamped secondary will ideally take off this fall. But none of that will matter if Burrow looks like a bust—and struggles from those players won't cause much disappointment if the former LSU superstar looks the part.
Cleveland Browns: Playoff Berth and Progress from Baker Mayfield
Most metrics indicate Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield regressed as a sophomore in 2019, which partly explains why a team that appeared stacked missed the playoffs for the 17th year in a row.
For the Browns and their fans to be satisfied coming out of the 2020 campaign, Mayfield will have to prove that was just a sophomore slump on the road to superstardom, and Cleveland will have to break the longest playoff drought in the NFL.
But it has to be both. A one-and-done playoff appearance despite more struggles by Mayfield would be a letdown considering how high the ceiling is for both quarterback and team, and another non-playoff campaign despite strong play by Mayfield would be even more troubling considering the talent on the roster. This, after all, is a team that features six former Pro Bowlers on offense alone.
Dallas Cowboys: Trip to the NFC Title Game
The Dallas Cowboys haven't made an NFC Championship Game since 1995, and you get the feeling the fanbase with extremely high standards is running out of patience.
The team has far too much high-priced talent to miss the playoffs, but even a short postseason run might not suffice considering what Dallas is paying its stars.
According to Spotrac, among the 25 players who make at least $20 million per year, a league-high three play for the Cowboys (Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence and Amari Cooper). They have five more players who make $10 million. In other words, this is a top-heavy team that is in it to win it. Anything significantly short of that would be unpleasant.
But considering Dallas finished just 8-8 despite remaining relatively healthy last year, you wonder if the Cowboys and their fans are setting themselves up for disappointment in the tough NFC.
Denver Broncos: Non-Losing Season and Drew Lock Becoming the Answer
It wasn't Brock Osweiler, nor was it Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Case Keenum or Joe Flacco. But if Denver Broncos general manager John Elway has finally found the solution to his team's quarterback issues in Drew Lock, this season will be considered successful regardless of whether the team has playoff success.
Of course, if Lock proves the strong finish to his rookie season wasn't a fluke, the Broncos will likely make the playoffs. But in a division with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, it's easy to imagine their winning eight or nine games but still falling short.
That'd be a tad disappointing considering they won four of their last five games with Lock under center in 2019, but an average season with Lock's emergence would position Denver to make a leap in 2021.
Few view the Broncos as a Super Bowl contender, so that would be satisfying for most.
Detroit Lions: A Return to the Postseason
The Detroit Lions were in contention before quarterback Matthew Stafford was shut down midway through 2019 with a back injury, which is a shame considering how well the veteran was performing.
At that point, Stafford ranked in the top five in rating, passing touchdowns and yards per attempt. Now the 32-year-old is healthy, and he has more support with the additions of D'Andre Swift and Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
The Lions had a winning record from 2011 to 2017 before they replaced Jim Caldwell with Matt Patricia, who likely can't afford a third consecutive non-playoff campaign. To keep the band together and satisfy most fans, these Lions will at least have to earn their first playoff berth since 2016. Some might even need a postseason win before they crack a smile.
Green Bay Packers: A Super Bowl Appearance and Redemption for Aaron Rodgers
It's shameful that with the highest-rated passer in NFL history the Green Bay Packers haven't even appeared in a Super Bowl since they won the Lombardi Trophy in 2010. Considering Aaron Rodgers will turn 37 this season, anything short of another Super Bowl berth would be disappointing to the Packers and their fans.
That's tough because Rodgers hasn't been his best since 2016 and has limited support. On paper, the Packers are no better than at least a handful of NFC foes, and yet a lot of their fans might be dissatisfied with anything that doesn't involve a ring.
Still, considering the state of an offense that contains just one clear-cut starting wide receiver in Davante Adams, the decline of Rodgers and the fierce competition in the NFC, a conference title would mean a lot.
Houston Texans: One Playoff Victory
The Houston Texans lost two of their best players when they traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and let defensive tackle D.J. Reader depart as a free agent this offseason. Throw in the Tennessee Titans' surprise run to the 2019 AFC Championship Game and the Indianapolis Colts' acquisition of Philip Rivers, and it's not surprising the Texans have the second-lowest odds to win the AFC South, per Caesars.
With that in mind, success for Houston might simply be a replication of 2019: Make the playoffs and give the fans at least one postseason victory.
It won't be easy, but neither Tennessee nor Indy is expected to run away with the division, and Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson is a game-changer. Add a healthy J.J. Watt to the fray, and some playoff success should be expected.
Indianapolis Colts: One Playoff Victory
Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts are listed as a small favorite in the AFC South. After paying Philip Rivers handsomely to replace the already well-paid Jacoby Brissett, Indy had better at least be in the mix. And we argue that simply making the postseason won't suffice.
With the right quarterback, this team is built to win now. The offensive line is one of the best in football, the skill positions are loaded with talent, and the Colts paid through the roof to team defensive tackle DeForest Buckner with stars Darius Leonard at linebacker and Justin Houston at end.
The Colts need to win in January.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Non-Losing Season and Gardner Minshew II's Emergence
The Jacksonville Jaguars are re-something. Rebuilding? Recharging? Something other than tanking based on their decision to hand Joe Schobert a $53.8 million contract in free agency. And with Schobert joining Yannick Ngakoue, Myles Jack, Josh Allen and first-round rookies CJ Henderson and K'Lavon Chaisson on defense, there's no reason they can't be competitive.
Success for the Jags would mean at least an improvement on a six-win 2019. But it's more important that they finally gain confidence in their quarterback. Right now, it looks as though they're indeed riding with 2019 sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew II, who flashed in relief of Nick Foles last year but struggled down the stretch and faces a tall task considering how late he was drafted.
If Minshew emerges as the team's first competent quarterback since David Garrard, this season will likely be viewed as a success even if the Jags win seven or eight games and miss the playoffs for the 12th time in 13 seasons.
Kansas City Chiefs: A Repeat
It's been 15 years since a team last successfully defended a Super Bowl win, but anything short of a repeat would represent an underachievement for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Some might be satisfied with another run to the Super Bowl. Nobody this century except the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks has been to back-to-back Super Bowls, but that's how high the bar is when you have the best player in the sport at the most important position in the game.
That's the power of Patrick Mahomes—and the pressure associated with having a generational talent.
Las Vegas Raiders: Playoff Berth and Clarity at Quarterback
This is Year 3 with the Las Vegas Raiders for Jon Gruden, who has to be feeling pressure to live up to a 10-year, $100 million contract after two losing seasons. They've been building up the roster and should be positioned to take a step forward with Henry Ruggs III, Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski joining the team this offseason.
After Las Vegas bolstered its win total from four in 2018 to seven, the expectation has to be that it'll win nine or 10 games and reach the postseason. But that won't likely happen unless quarterback Derek Carr comes through.
Carr isn't a gunslinger with a game-changing arm, and he's a product of the former regime. Gruden and Co. have stood by him, but the team's actions spoke louder than its words when it handed Marcus Mariota a two-year, $17.6 million contract in March.
If the Raiders spend the season bouncing between quarterbacks and don't have a clear No. 1 by the time January rolls around, this won't be a successful year.
Los Angeles Chargers: A Playoff Berth and an Energized Fanbase
As they christen the new stadium they'll be sharing with the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers will be fighting to win over as many fans as possible in 2020. A Super Bowl run would likely do the trick, but simply getting to the playoffs with an exciting and entertaining squad would probably suffice.
Maybe that means an encouraging rookie season from top-10 pick Justin Herbert or a strong bridge year from veteran Tyrod Taylor. Maybe it just means Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram III and the defense take over. Maybe it means the Chargers sneak in as a wild card while the Rams sink.
Regardless, the key is marked progress and, ideally, an edge over their L.A. competition.
Los Angeles Rams: A Playoff Berth and an Energized Fanbase
The Los Angeles Rams have a natural advantage over the Chargers because they were in the Super Bowl 16 months ago and have more established roots in L.A. But the Rams are in a tougher division than the Bolts and might be headed in the wrong direction.
They've recently lost Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks, Dante Fowler Jr., Eric Weddle, Cory Littleton, Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Lamarcus Joyner. Plus, left tackle Andrew Whitworth is fading and quarterback Jared Goff hasn't been the same since that 2018 Super Bowl season.
Is it fair to expect the Rams to improve on nine wins? Probably not, but they decided to go all-in on Goff, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. The standard is high, and it'll take some overachieving for them to experience what is perceived to be success. It's playoffs of bust.
At least they already have a head start against the Chargers.
Miami Dolphins: Non-Losing Season and Flashes from Tua Tagovailoa
The rebuild continues for the Miami Dolphins, who miraculously won five games despite being outscored by the largest margin in the NFL last season. Because Miami went 4-4 in the second half and splurged on several high-priced veterans and top draft picks this offseason, wins will matter to an extent.
With that in mind, success would probably be an average record in a wide-open division.
But Dolphins fans will also be looking for something from No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa. He might not start from the get-go since he's coming off a major hip injury, but if the Alabama product doesn't see the field or does see the field and struggles, anything short of a playoff campaign led by Ryan Fitzpatrick or Josh Rosen would likely disappoint Dolphins fans.
Minnesota Vikings: A Trip to the NFC Title Game
The Minnesota Vikings are a veteran team loaded with expensive talent, and this is Year 3 there for their $33 million per year quarterback, Kirk Cousins.
Even without Stefon Diggs, Everson Griffen and several key defensive backs from 2019, there's no way Vikings can settle for a divisional playoff loss for the second consecutive year. Cousins is coming off the best year of his career and still has plenty of support on both sides of the ball: Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen are established stars on offense, and Danielle Hunter, Anthony Barr and Harrison Smith have similar qualifications on defense. Thus, the goal has to be a Super Bowl run in Minnesota.
But a trip to the NFC Championship Game would at least indicate progress. That is the bare minimum.
New England Patriots: A Playoff Berth or a Full-Blown Tank
The New England Patriots went just 4-4 in the second half of 2019 and then lost Tom Brady, Jamie Collins Sr. and Kyle Van Noy via free agency. They probably shouldn't be considered playoff-caliber. So while they've become accustomed to a Super Bowl-or-bust mentality, simply getting back to the postseason would have to be considered a success.
We're talking about a team with 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer leading the quarterback depth chart.
Alternatively, a tank job could be viewed as a more fruitful long-term result if the Patriots wind up drafting Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields. And while that might seem far-fetched considering the team's track record, keep in mind that even with Brady, Collins and Van Noy on the roster, the Patriots lost five of their last nine games, including the playoffs, in 2019.
New Orleans Saints: A Trip to the Super Bowl
In the last three years, the New Orleans Saints have won more games than any other team. And their Hall of Fame quarterback is coming off the highest passer rating of his career.
But the Saints haven't participated in a Super Bowl since 2009, and that quarterback, Drew Brees, is running out of time at the age of 41. The Saints have consistently underachieved in the playoffs in recent years, which basically means anything short of a Super Bowl berth will leave the team and its fans disappointed again.
The window is closing. Success won't come unless the Saints are on the field in Tampa on Feb. 7.
New York Giants: A Non-Losing Season as Daniel Jones Establishes Himself
Nobody expects the New York Giants to make a Super Bowl run in the tough NFC, so progress from a young core is the key.
That starts with 2019 No. 6 pick Daniel Jones, whose rookie season was a roller coaster ride that featured four games with a passer rating above 112 but seven with a sub-80 rating. If he can limit his turnovers, star running back Saquon Barkley can stay healthy and No. 4 pick Andrew Thomas can excel at left tackle, the Giants should have a chance to double their 2019 win total of four.
That would qualify as success, but it would move the bar a lot higher for 2021.
New York Jets: A Playoff Berth and Progress from Sam Darnold
Considering the New York Jets improved from four wins in 2018 to seven despite the fact young quarterback Sam Darnold's sophomore campaign was derailed by mononucleosis, we don't think fans would be asking too much by expecting a playoff berth.
With the New England Patriots low on luster, the AFC East might be the weakest division in the weaker of the two conferences, and it's not as though the Jets lack talent.
Jets supporters who haven't watched their team participate in the playoffs since 2010 shouldn't be satisfied with anything less, especially now that the playoff field has been expanded. This team went 6-2 down the stretch last year, with Darnold posting 13 touchdowns to four interceptions in that window. He should be able to make a leap in Year 3, especially with more support.
Superstar C.J. Mosley should be healthy after missing all but two games, starters Brian Winters and Jamal Adams are back, and the Jets added hyped first-round tackle Mekhi Becton to the offensive line and intriguing second-round pick Denzel Mims to the receiving corps.
There's plenty of talent on the roster, and that won't change even if New York trades Adams. It's time for the Jets to finally get back to the postseason—a development that would likely hinge on further development from Darnold.
Philadelphia Eagles: A Super Bowl Return and a Healthy Season for Carson Wentz
The Philadelphia Eagles got a taste for Super Bowl glory in 2017. Ever since then, a roster loaded with talent has operated as though anything short of a return to that game is a failure. And with a league-high nine players who make at least $10 million per year, that's certainly the case headed into 2020.
It won't be easy with so much elite competition in the NFC, but it'd help if quarterback Carson Wentz could finish a season healthy for the first time since he was a rookie in 2016.
A knee injury forced Wentz to watch from the sideline when Philly captured the Lombardi Trophy in 2017, a back injury caused him to miss the team's playoff run in 2018, and he had to leave last year's playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a concussion.
For the Eagles and their fans to be satisfied this time around, the league's sixth-highest-paid player has to lead them to an NFC title. If they somehow make another Super Bowl without Wentz and lose, that might still not do the trick.
Pittsburgh Steelers: A Trip to AFC Title Game with a Healthy Ben Roethlisberger
The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't won a playoff game since 2016. Considering that drought along with the expected return of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the talent they have on defense—T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick were all first-team All-Pros in 2019—they'll need at least a postseason win or two to provide satisfaction inside and outside the organization.
The franchise's winning history might actually move the bar even higher in the eyes of a lot of fans, especially after the defense registered a league-high 38 takeaways while surrendering just 4.7 yards per play—third in the NFL—and ranking third in defense-adjusted valued over average, per Football Outsiders.
But Roethlisberger is 38 and coming off surgery on his throwing elbow. He hardly played in 2019 and led the league in interceptions in 2018. If he can stay healthy and lead the Steelers to some playoff wins, that has to be considered success.
San Francisco 49ers: A Super Bowl Victory
Making back-to-back Super Bowls is a rare and impressive feat, but it's hard to imagine the San Francisco 49ers and their fans would be satisfied with losing that game two years in a row.
The 49ers essentially traded DeForest Buckner for first-round pick Javon Kinlaw, Emmanuel Sanders for first-rounder Brandon Aiyuk and Joe Staley for seven-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams. With key players Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Bosa rising, they should be as good as they were in 2019, if not better. And they should benefit from the experience they gained.
It is Super Bowl or bust in San Francisco.
Seattle Seahawks: A Trip to the Super Bowl
Ditto for the Seattle Seahawks, who moved the bar to that level when they went to back-to-back Super Bowls in 2013 and 2014 and still have that onus with the same head coach (Pete Carroll), quarterback (Russell Wilson) and dominant front-seven leader (Bobby Wagner).
Seattle has posted a winning record every season since Wilson and Wagner came into the league in 2012. And while it no longer has the Legion of Boom, Wilson has more offensive support than ever with receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett accompanied by a decent offensive line and several good running backs in Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and Carlos Hyde.
But it comes down to this: Wilson is the highest-paid player in NFL history. If you give a guy that kind of money, you expect him to take you to the Super Bowl every year. This team has fallen short of that game in five consecutive seasons, and all those campaigns likely left most fans dissatisfied.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: One Playoff Victory
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are built to win now. Tom Brady is 42, Rob Gronkowski is 31, Ndamukong Suh is 33, Jason Pierre-Paul is 31, and Lavonte David is 30. Those guys are supported by oodles of young talent, giving the Bucs the look of a team primed to compete.
Head coach Bruce Arians wasn't kidding when he said he wasn't "about rebuilding."
With that in mind, some might expect the Buccaneers to make a Super Bowl run and will be disappointed by anything less. But the NFC South is loaded, and Brady appeared to be running out of gas last year. So instead, if the team can win its first playoff game since 2002, that should probably be considered success.
Tennessee Titans: A Repeat of 2019
The Tennessee Titans exceeded most expectations with their run to the AFC Championship Game in 2019. In the process, they might have set the bar impossibly high. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry exploded with career years, but is that sustainable? Neither had made a Pro Bowl before, and right tackle Jack Conklin is gone.
That's why we shouldn't expect a team that won just nine games to top that playoff run with a Super Bowl appearance. But at the very least, the Titans and their fans should hope for another strong postseason showing.
They're paying Tannehill and Henry like superstars, and they should have learned from last year. Youngsters A.J. Brown and Jeffery Simmons are also expected to continue to flourish on either side of the ball, which probably means the Titans can't afford a dud season.
Washington Redskins: Non-Losing Season and Huge Step Forward from Dwayne Haskins
The Washington Redskins and their fans have to be sick of losing. The team hasn't posted a winning record since 2016 and hasn't won a playoff game since 2005. That growing impatience combined with a young, sneakily talented roster has us setting the bar pretty high for a team that won just three games in 2019.
But rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins struggled with what fans hope were growing pains. It also came as the team lost more games to injuries than any other squad in the NFC, according to Football Outsiders.
But Haskins posted a 131.3 passer rating and a completion percentage of 72.1 as Washington scored 62 points in his final two outings of 2019, and that injury data could suggest the law of averages is on Washington's side entering a new season.
This team features five first-round picks in the front seven including four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan, star Landon Collins in the secondary, and the emerging Terry McLaurin as Haskins' top weapon. It is good enough to at least avoid a losing record. If that happens and Haskins makes progress (the two are likely to coincide), 2020 will be a success.