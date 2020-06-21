What a Successful 2020 Season Would Look Like for Every NFL Team

1 of 32

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals finished 5-10-1 and quarterback Kyler Murray won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2019, but they will have to show marked improvements overall and at the quarterback position.

That's the pressure associated with the expected progress of a No. 1 overall pick at the sport's most important position, especially with Murray now joined by three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Murray was a one-year college starter and head coach Kliff Kingsbury had never coached in the NFL until 2019, so there were supposed to be growing pains. But they won two of their last three games and outscored opponents 89-68 during that stretch.

The defense should also be better with top-10 pick Isaiah Simmons.

The Cardinals are stuck in a division that contains the conference's last two champions as well as the always-competitive Seattle Seahawks. That'll make it tough to win more than eight games, but something in that range along with improved play from Murray would make for a satisfying 2020.