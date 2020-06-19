Ken Griffey Jr. Reveals He Once Got Rid of a Car Because of Hitting Slump

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 19, 2020

National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ken Griffey Jr. speaks during the induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 24, 2016, in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
Mike Groll/Associated Press

Ken Griffey Jr. is one of the greatest players in Major League Baseball history, but even The Kid was prone to superstitions while going through a slump. 

Appearing on the All The Smoke podcast, Griffey revealed that he once got rid of a car after going through an 0-for-11 skid (starting at 37:56 mark):

There weren't many bad days for Griffey on the field, especially in the first 12 seasons of his 22-year MLB career. He made 11 consecutive All-Star teams from 1990-2000, won AL MVP in 1997 and finished in the top 10 of AL MVP voting six times during that span. 

Even though injuries eventually took a toll on Griffey in the second half of his career, he ranks seventh all-time with 630 home runs and 16th with 1,836 RBI. 

The Baseball Hall of Fame recognized Griffey's achievements when he was inducted into Cooperstown in 2016. He set a then-record with 99.32 percent of the vote from the Baseball Writers Association of America. Mariano Rivera (100 percent in 2019) and Derek Jeter (99.74 percent in 2020) have since passed him.   

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Coronavirus Outbreak at Phillies Camp Hits 5 Players

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Coronavirus Outbreak at Phillies Camp Hits 5 Players

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Players About to Break Out in 2020 💫

    @JShafer points to 10 young players who could turn into superstars if there's a season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Players About to Break Out in 2020 💫

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Cora Wants to Manage in 2021

    Ex-Red Sox manager says he loves managing and wants to be back 'in some capacity' next year

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cora Wants to Manage in 2021

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    MLBPA's New Proposal in 'Neighborhood' of 70 Games

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLBPA's New Proposal in 'Neighborhood' of 70 Games

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report