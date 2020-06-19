Ken Griffey Jr. Reveals He Once Got Rid of a Car Because of Hitting Slump

Mike Groll/Associated Press

Ken Griffey Jr. is one of the greatest players in Major League Baseball history, but even The Kid was prone to superstitions while going through a slump.

Appearing on the All The Smoke podcast, Griffey revealed that he once got rid of a car after going through an 0-for-11 skid (starting at 37:56 mark):

There weren't many bad days for Griffey on the field, especially in the first 12 seasons of his 22-year MLB career. He made 11 consecutive All-Star teams from 1990-2000, won AL MVP in 1997 and finished in the top 10 of AL MVP voting six times during that span.

Even though injuries eventually took a toll on Griffey in the second half of his career, he ranks seventh all-time with 630 home runs and 16th with 1,836 RBI.

The Baseball Hall of Fame recognized Griffey's achievements when he was inducted into Cooperstown in 2016. He set a then-record with 99.32 percent of the vote from the Baseball Writers Association of America. Mariano Rivera (100 percent in 2019) and Derek Jeter (99.74 percent in 2020) have since passed him.