Yankees' Randy Levine 'Very Disappointed' with Scott Boras in MLB Restart Talks

New York Yankees president Randy Levine is among those who are reportedly unhappy with agent Scott Boras as Major League Baseball owners and players attempt to reach an agreement to start the 2020 season.

"I'm very disappointed," Levine said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "Because I'm hearing more and more from all sides that Scott Boras—who I like and have done a lot of business with throughout the years—is providing confusing and wrong information to people on the union side."

Levine said Boras was spreading wrong information about YES Network, of which he is the chairman:

"I personally saw a document he sent out relating to the Yankees that had a lot of misinformation in it. For example, that the Yankees owned 100% of the YES Network, which is not true. (Actually 26%). And that the Yankees made a bond payment ($100 million) on the stadium this year, and it doesn't count as an expense for this year, and several other misstatements."

However, Boras denied being directly involved in negotiations and said, "My job is representing individual players and consulting with them on their individual needs. I respond only when they ask. The players will call, ask for information, and I'll respond. I don’t give them opinions. I give them facts. That can help define their opinion rather than giving your opinion."

Levine is not the only one who has criticized Boras during this process.

In May, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer tweeted that Boras should "keep your damn personal agenda out of union business."

This comes after Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark announced Thursday that the union finalized a proposal for a 70-game season:

ESPN's Jeff Passan provided details on the proposal, noting it is for 70 games from July 19 through Sept. 30, features $50 million in playoff bonuses, an even split of postseason revenue in 2021, a universal designated hitter and an agreement to waive any potential grievance.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the owners' latest proposal was for 60 games with full prorated salaries.

Passan said there is "optimism there will be a season" even though he expects the owners to reject the proposal, but MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported owners are not expected to offer an immediate counter because they are so upset with the players' latest offer.