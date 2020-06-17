Dolphins' Xavien Howard Won't Be Disciplined by NFL for Domestic Battery Arrest

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The NFL will not discipline Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard after he was arrested on a domestic battery charge.

An NFL spokesperson confirmed the league has no plans to suspend Howard, per Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.

Howard was arrested in December after allegedly pushing his fiancee into a mirror. The charge was later dropped.

Prosecutors said they could not move forward without testimony from Howard's fiancee, who did not want to proceed with the case. She said their "situation that got out of hand" and has no fear for her safety.

The NFL could have punished Howard under the personal conduct policy even without a conviction.

Howard missed all but five games of the 2019 season due to a knee injury.