Report: Giants' Aldrick Rosas Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run in California

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested in Butte County, California, on Monday and charged with a hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license, per Scott Thompson of SNY.

According to TMZ Sports, witnesses saw Rosas driving around 100 MPH before failing to stop at a red light, hitting the side of a truck at the intersection before driving away.

Per that report, police said Rosas' black Chevrolet SUV broke down shortly after, with witnesses saying he got out of the vehicle and ran. Police found him near the site of the accident, and his "hands, legs and bare feet were covered in blood when [police] stopped him for questioning."

Law enforcement also said Rosas may have been under the influence of alcohol and are further investigating.

"We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick. We have no further comment at this time," the Giants said in a statement to SNY.

Rosas, 25, has spent the past three seasons as the Giants kicker, making the Pro Bowl in 2018. He has made 62 of 75 field goals (82.7 percent) and 86 of 94 extra points (91.5 percent) during his career.