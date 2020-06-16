Report: Giants' Aldrick Rosas Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run in California

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 24: Aldrick Rosas #2 of the New York Giants looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 24, 2019 in Chicago Illinois. The Bears defeated the Giants 19-14. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)
Rob Leiter/Getty Images

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested in Butte County, California, on Monday and charged with a hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license, per Scott Thompson of SNY.

According to TMZ Sports, witnesses saw Rosas driving around 100 MPH before failing to stop at a red light, hitting the side of a truck at the intersection before driving away. 

Per that report, police said Rosas' black Chevrolet SUV broke down shortly after, with witnesses saying he got out of the vehicle and ran. Police found him near the site of the accident, and his "hands, legs and bare feet were covered in blood when [police] stopped him for questioning."

Law enforcement also said Rosas may have been under the influence of alcohol and are further investigating. 

"We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick. We have no further comment at this time," the Giants said in a statement to SNY. 

Rosas, 25, has spent the past three seasons as the Giants kicker, making the Pro Bowl in 2018. He has made 62 of 75 field goals (82.7 percent) and 86 of 94 extra points (91.5 percent) during his career.

Related

    Russell Wilson Keeps Getting Better

    Why @MikeTanier says it's time to put Seahawks QB at Aaron Rodgers' level

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Russell Wilson Keeps Getting Better

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    1st-Look at Brady in Bucs Uni

    Tampa Bay drops the first pictures of Tom Brady in his Bucs uniform

    NFL logo
    NFL

    1st-Look at Brady in Bucs Uni

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Madden 21 Cover and Trailer

    EA just dropped the official Madden 21 cover featuring Lamar Jackson 🔥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Madden 21 Cover and Trailer

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Las Vegas Will Host Pro Bowl

    NFL announces the 2021 Pro Bowl will be played at the Raiders’ new home on Jan. 31

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Las Vegas Will Host Pro Bowl

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report