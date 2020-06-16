Nick Kyrgios: Americans 'Selfish' for Wanting to Hold US Open Amid Coronavirus

PEDRO PARDO/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios doesn't agree with the United States Tennis Association's decision to move forward with the 2020 U.S. Open amid the coronavirus pandemic, tweeting:

Several players have echoed Kyrgios' concerns about moving forward with tournaments. Fellow Australian Ashleigh Barty told the Associated Press she understands "tournaments are eager to run, but keeping everyone safe has to be the priority."

Rafael Nadal has advocated scrapping the entire 2020 season for the sport to prepare for a normal return in 2021.

Simona Halep told Christopher Clarey of the New York Times her concerns extend beyond just playing tennis during a pandemic: "But also because of the risk of travel, potential quarantine, and then the changes around the tournament."



USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier told ESPN's Peter Bodo on Monday the organization is "ready to move forward" with the tournament "as long as we get all the approvals we need."

Bodo noted a formal announcement from the USTA could come as soon as this week. The 2020 U.S. Open main draw is scheduled to be held from Aug. 31-Sept. 13 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

The WTA and ATP have suspended tournaments into July, with the Palermo Ladies Open still scheduled to be the first event back on either circuit (July 20-26). The Citi Open is currently scheduled to be the first ATP event played, beginning Aug. 2.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Clarey reported the USTA has also proposed holding the Western & Southern Open (Aug. 15-23) at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Bleacher Report's David Gardner interviews athletes and other sports figures for the podcast How to Survive Without Sports.