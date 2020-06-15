Kyle Long on Potential Return to Bears: 'I Would Wait for a New Staff'

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Kyle Long might return to the NFL, but it won't be with the Chicago Bears as long as Matt Nagy remains the head coach.

After a fan on Twitter urged the offensive lineman to return to Chicago, Long said he "would wait for a new staff."

This comes after he clarified it wasn't his decision to leave:

The Bears declined the 31-year-old's contract option for 2020, while Long announced in January he was "stepping away and getting my body right."

Long started 47 of 48 possible regular-season games in his first three seasons after being taken in the first round of the 2013 draft, earning a Pro Bowl selection each year.

His health has been a major problem since then while ending each of the last four seasons on injured reserve. He's only appeared in 30 of 64 possible regular-season games in this stretch.

A hip injury limited him to just four games in 2019, although he indicated in December it wasn't his choice to go on IR.

"I played every snap of my final game before being put on IR," he wrote on Twitter. "I'm no genius... but I can take a hint."

Long could still return for another team, but he doesn't appear likely to play for the Bears in 2020.