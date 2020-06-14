Texans' Deshaun Watson Authors 'Pass It On' Book Scheduled for July Release

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is authoring a book called Pass It On, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The book, scheduled for a July release, was written with Lavelle Lavette and includes "motivational and faith messages." It details Watson's childhood in public housing and the lessons he learned when former NFL running back Warrick Dunn gave his family a new house.

"In Pass It On Deshaun opens up about the seven core values that have guided him on his own journey. Generosity. Empathy. Self-Sacrifice. Service. Commitment. Strength. Values in Action," a press release for the book noted. "Interweaving stories from his life with practical advice that every reader can apply, Deshaun demonstrates how true strength lies in putting others first."

Watson has emerged as one of the NFL's best young quarterbacks, throwing for 3,852 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season while completing 67.3 percent of his passes. He's led the Texans to the postseason the past two years.