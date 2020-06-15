NFL Free Agents 2020: Latest Jadeveon Clowney, Logan Ryan Rumors, Predictions

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

It's only fitting that one of the wilder free-agency periods in recent memory for the NFL continues well into the month of June.

After a quarterback-heavy class led by Tom Brady changed the league's outlook, a handful of notable free agents remain on the market and capable of changing the complexion of defenses. While rumblings on former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Cam Newton have fallen silent momentarily, Jadeveon Clowney and Logan Ryan—great defenders at premium positions—remain on the market and stand as major prizes.

Here are the latest rumors on those heavyweight names and predictions for how their trip to market ends.

Jadeveon Clowney

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Clowney is a massive name, but hiccups on the market this offseason were easy to see coming.

The No. 1 pick in 2014, Clowney is an elite defender but doesn't put up the one statistic that makes mega dollars for edge defenders in the NFL: sacks.

Weighed down by the expectation of big numbers in this area, Clowney had 9.5 in 2017 and 9.0 in 2018 before regressing all the way to three last year, his first season with the Seattle Seahawks. At 27, Clowney is in a spot where most premium edge defenders cash in on their biggest deals, yet he's still twisting in the wind on the open market.

But the wait could soon be over thanks to the Cleveland Browns. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns "haven't given up on the idea of landing" Clowney. That follows a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter that said he had previously shied away from offers by the Browns (h/t Browns Wire).

It's not hard to see why the Browns would have an interest—minimal sacks or not, Clowney is still one of the NFL's best outright defenders, which would explain the 87.3 grade at Pro Football Focus last year.

At this stage, Clowney might be in one-year, prove-it deal territory. And it's going to take a team with the want and the funds to make something happen. That screams Cleveland, a team with roughly $37.4 million in free space that only registered 38 sacks last year and spent its biggest assets this offseason beefing up other areas—until it steals Clowney over the summer.

Prediction: Clowney signs with the Browns.

Logan Ryan

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Whereas it wasn't hard to see Clowney waiting on the market for a while because of the above, it wasn't hard to see Logan Ryan waiting around either simply because of the quantity of talent at his position.

Ryan is a great player, but he had to compete on a market containing Byron Jones, James Bradberry, Trae Waynes, Chris Harris and others, all before 11 cornerbacks were selected over the first two rounds of the draft.

But Ryan is now firmly in bargain territory, and Adam Caplan of Inside the Birds noted many teams still have an interest, even though some see his potential usage differently: "However, from talking to various teams that graded the veteran defensive back in free agency, not every teams sees him being used in the same way for this season and beyond."

Which is totally fine. The Tennessee Titans used him inside and out last year, and he still only let up 68 completions on 103 targets with four interceptions. Whether a team wants to use him exclusively inside or not shouldn't change the fact that the 29-year-old corner still has good years in front of him.

Like Clowney, a previously linked suitor might make the most sense. Ryan has even said the New York Jets make a ton of sense. Those Jets still have nearly $20 million in cap space and didn't make major additions to offset the release of Trumaine Johnson.

Prediction: Ryan signs with the Jets.