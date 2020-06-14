Video: Watch Dez Bryant Workout Highlights Amid NFL Comeback Buzz

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Free-agent NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant continues to put in work in hopes that a team signs him ahead of the 2020 season.

Wide receivers coach David Robinson provided video:

Bryant has been training all offseason. He's been seen working with his former signal-caller in the Cowboys' Dak Prescott on multiple occasions.

Bryant played for Dallas from 2010 to 2017. The three-time Pro Bowler and 2014 All-Pro enjoyed a three-year stretch where he averaged 91 catches, 1,312 yards and 14 touchdowns per year from 2012 to 2014. He caught an NFL-high 16 touchdowns during the 2014 campaign.

Injuries slowed down Bryant toward the end of his Cowboys tenure, but he still managed to catch 69 passes for 838 yards and six scores in his final season with Dallas.

Bryant was released in April 2018 and could not find a new NFL home before the start of the new season. However, the New Orleans Saints picked him up on Nov. 8 of that year, adding to a dominant offense that included stud wideout Michael Thomas.

Unfortunately, Bryant suffered a ruptured Achilles one day after signing with the team. The recovery time was expected to be eight months, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, and the Saints soon released him.

The 31-year-old is looking pretty good in his latest workout videos, however. He tweeted last November that he's looking to contribute to a team and isn't searching for a starting gig. With that being the case, Bryant could end up being a steal for a team looking to add pass-catching depth.