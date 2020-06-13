Doug Williams Explains Why Redskins Haven't Explored Signing Colin Kaepernick

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2020

RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick looks on during his NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Doug Williams, the Washington Redskins' senior vice president of player development, said Friday the team hasn't explored the idea of signing free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick in part because of playing in the nation's capital and the likely negative reaction from President Donald Trump.

Williams explained his view Friday on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t Prince J. Grimes of NBC Sports Washington), saying it likely would have been a lose-lose situation.

"I think what happened here, we're in a heavily, heavily military area," he said. "And I think the guy that sits on Pennsylvania Avenue—1600 Pennsylvania Avenue—made such a big stink of it, the fans in this area...might've been a tough situation for both the team and [Kaepernick]."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Doug Williams says Redskins never discussed signing Colin Kaepernick, likely because of where they play

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Doug Williams says Redskins never discussed signing Colin Kaepernick, likely because of where they play

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington

    Landing Spots for Top FA Defenders ✍️

    Which teams are the best fits for these defensive stars?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Landing Spots for Top FA Defenders ✍️

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Redskins Getting Ready & Ripped

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Redskins Getting Ready & Ripped

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Chris Simms: Why He Ranked Dwayne Haskins No. 39 in QB Rankings

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Chris Simms: Why He Ranked Dwayne Haskins No. 39 in QB Rankings

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington