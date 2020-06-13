Doug Williams Explains Why Redskins Haven't Explored Signing Colin Kaepernick

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Doug Williams, the Washington Redskins' senior vice president of player development, said Friday the team hasn't explored the idea of signing free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick in part because of playing in the nation's capital and the likely negative reaction from President Donald Trump.

Williams explained his view Friday on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t Prince J. Grimes of NBC Sports Washington), saying it likely would have been a lose-lose situation.

"I think what happened here, we're in a heavily, heavily military area," he said. "And I think the guy that sits on Pennsylvania Avenue—1600 Pennsylvania Avenue—made such a big stink of it, the fans in this area...might've been a tough situation for both the team and [Kaepernick]."

