Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs Leading Voter Registration Drive

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu are helping lead the team's voter registration drive ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told Dave Skretta of the Associated Press the effort has the support of team owner Clark Hunt and the entire K.C. front office.

"Listen, Clark was unbelievable. He was so proud of those guys and he called them and talked to them and that's how Clark does it," Reid said. "He's unbelievable with guys that way, and he's all-in and our guys know it. That's why you don't hear a lot of chatter. They know they have an open ear to talk."

The Chiefs' drive comes amid worldwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality after George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, was killed while in Minneapolis Police custody May 25.

Mathieu explained the protest movement has made an impact, but the ability to secure long-term improvements in the country includes electing leaders ready to enact change, per Skretta:

"If we're able to impact voter registration and give those people a voice and let those people go into their communities and select their leaders, that's going to be very important going forward. If you want to change anything, you're going to have to educate people on what it is they have to do to change things. A lot of times it's more than just protesting. They really have to find a call to action. I think voter registration can impact a lot of people."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Mahomes and Mathieu also took part in a video with fellow NFL players last week calling on the league to condemn racism and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement saying the league was "wrong" with how it handled the Colin Kaepernick-led movement to kneel in protest against racial injustice during the national anthem, which he started in the 2016 season.

"Without black players, there would be no National Football League and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff," Goodell said.

Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, said he's also been in contact with Goodell, per Skretta.

"I believe in both my statement and the video we made. That stuff needed to be said," he said. "We need to come together and show that black lives do matter. It's great to feel the support we got from the Chiefs, from Coach Reid, and I've talked to Roger Goodell and he's shown his support for us."

The Chiefs will release further details about the voter registration drive at a later date.