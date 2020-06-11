Peter King Has a 'Gut Feeling' Colin Kaepernick Will Get NFL Workout Offers

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been out of the NFL for three full seasons, but Peter King of NBC Sports told 95.7 The Game that he thinks the ex-Nevada star will get a chance to return shortly.

Kaepernick protested systemic racism and police brutality by sitting or kneeling during the national anthem throughout the 2016 season. He received a tremendous amount of criticism for his decision then, and the NFL even instituted a policy mandating that players stand for the anthem (that decision was eventually put on hold).

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers following the 2016 season, although ESPN's Nick Wagoner reported that the team had planned to release him regardless.

A potential signing with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 never occurred, and head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday in a conference call with reporters (h/t ESPN's Brady Henderson) that he regrets not picking him up. A November 2019 tryout did not lead to any offers.

Talk of Kaepernick finding a home with an NFL team has persisted, and Carroll said Thursday that "someone" is interested following a meeting with NFL head coaches and general managers.

Kaepernick played six seasons in San Francisco, completing 59.8 percent of his passes for 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He rushed for an additional 2,300 yards and 13 scores.

The 32-year-old is the author of one of the most impressive individual performances in NFL playoff history. On Jan. 12, 2013, he rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in addition to throwing for 263 yards and two more scores in a 45-31 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The 49ers reached the Super Bowl in his second season and the NFC title game in his third.

Kaepernick didn't find as much success in his final three years with San Francisco but still managed to throw 41 touchdown passes and rush for four scores.

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 10 when the Houston Texans visit the Kansas City Chiefs.