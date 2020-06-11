Report: Bucs' Rob Gronkowski Not a 'High-Priority' Threat for Opposing Defenses

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2020

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 06: Former New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski looks on during the game between the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden on December 06, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Nuggets 108-95. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski is 31 years old and didn't play a down in the NFL last season.

Opposing defenses apparently aren't as worried about him as they once were now that he has joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his hiatus.

"In terms of concern for him being a threat—from what I can gather in my conversations—it's not a high priority," ESPN's Dianna Russini said on Thursday's Get Up (h/t Ryan Hannable of WEEI). "They know that he's vertical, he's long. He's going to run those seams."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

