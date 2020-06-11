Report: Bucs' Rob Gronkowski Not a 'High-Priority' Threat for Opposing Defenses

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski is 31 years old and didn't play a down in the NFL last season.

Opposing defenses apparently aren't as worried about him as they once were now that he has joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his hiatus.

"In terms of concern for him being a threat—from what I can gather in my conversations—it's not a high priority," ESPN's Dianna Russini said on Thursday's Get Up (h/t Ryan Hannable of WEEI). "They know that he's vertical, he's long. He's going to run those seams."

