Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Dwayne Haskins Looks 'Really Good' Ahead of 2nd Season

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin is not expecting quarterback Dwayne Haskins to experience a sophomore slump.

"He looks really good," McLaurin told reporters during a Thursday Zoom call, "and I'm happy with how far he's come."

Head coach Ron Rivera, hired by Washington in December, spoke highly of Haskins, as well:

Haskins was selected 15th overall by Washington in the 2019 NFL draft. The 23-year-old showed flashes during his rookie campaign but posted average numbers: 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions on just 58.6 percent accuracy across nine regular-season games, including seven starts.

McLaurin was the team's leading receiver. The 24-year-old tallied 919 yards and seven touchdowns on 58 catches in 14 regular-season contests.

Haskins and McLaurin played together for Ohio State from 2017-18.

Haskins explained Wednesday the steps he has been taking toward improvement before posting a video that showed him going through drills Thursday:

The 2018 Heisman Trophy third-place finisher said he "ain't been this light since my last year in college":

Haskins' last collegiate season was record-breaking. As a sophomore in 2018, he threw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight picks on 70.0 percent completion.

Washington is starving for that kind of production under center. The team has not made the playoffs since 2015, going 25-38-1 from 2016-19.