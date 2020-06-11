2020 MLB Draft Grades: Round 1 Results and Scores for Baseball Teams

Michael Woods/Associated Press

The first round of the 2020 MLB draft did not play out as many experts thought it would Wednesday.

After the Detroit Tigers selected Spencer Torkelson at No. 1, the Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins made surprising choices that allowed the Toronto Blue Jays, among others, to choose top-tier prospects.

As the first round went on, more ballclubs selected players well above where they were ranked before the event. The players in question could turn into major league stars, but some have to be viewed as risky picks.

MLB Draft Results

MLB Draft Grades

Arizona: B

Atlanta: B-

Baltimore: B+

Boston: C

Chicago Cubs: B

Chicago White Sox: C+

Cincinnati: B+

Cleveland: B

Detroit: A

Houston: N/A

Kansas City: A

Los Angeles Angels: A-

Los Angeles Dodgers: B

Miami: B

Milwaukee: A

Minnesota: B-

New York Mets: A-

New York Yankees: A-

Oakland: A-

Philadelphia: B+

Pittsburgh: A

San Diego: A-

San Francisco: B+

Seattle: A-

St. Louis: B

Tampa Bay: B+

Texas: B

Toronto: A

Washington: B+

The Blue Jays were the biggest winner of the first round.

They chose Austin Martin, who was considered one of the top two prospects in the draft class, at No. 5 after the Baltimore Orioles' unexpected pick of Heston Kjerstad.

Toronto amateur scouting director Shane Farrell was as surprised as viewers at home that he had the chance to land Martin, per Sportsnet's Shi Davidi:

"We were a little surprised [that Martin was available]. Obviously we're keeping an eye on the mock drafts as they come out throughout the week and are aware of industry consensus, but it really started to shake up at picks two and three and we were surprised a bit but certainly prepared to make that selection. We were ecstatic to have the chance to pick Austin."

Before the draft, Martin was listed as the No. 1 prospect by The Athletic's Keith Law, and he was considered the best contact hitter in the class.

Martin was announced as a shortstop, but he can also play second and third base, as well as outfield.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel highlighted Martin's defensive range in his pre-draft rankings: "He's...well-equipped to be average defensively in center field or at second base."

That is important to keep in mind since the Blue Jays already have Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio installed on the infield.

If Toronto wants all four players in the lineup, it can position Martin in the outfield or select one to be the designated hitter.

You can't mention Toronto's selection without talking about Baltimore's decision at No. 2.

Kjerstad was listed as McDaniel's No. 9 prospect and was 11th on Law's big board entering Wednesday.

Even though they passed on Martin, the Orioles' front-office personnel seemed pleased with the pick, per Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun.