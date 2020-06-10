Ultimate Tag Episode 4 Top Moments, Highlights from JJ, TJ and Derek Watt's Show

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Two people became $10,000 richer Wednesday, and all it took was an impressive showing in a game many people haven't played since their childhood.

The fourth episode of Fox's Ultimate Tag, which is co-hosted by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and Steelers fullback Derek Watt, aired Wednesday, and Kelsey and Fernando won the $10,000 prize.

Each episode pits three men against each other and three women against each other, with one from each group of competitors emerging victorious.

Fernando defeated Trevor and Brock on the men's side, while Kelsey handled Elizabeth and Chekesha on the women's side. They didn't just need to outlast their fellow competitors, but they also had to find a way to elude the expert taggers from the show.

One of those taggers was the Viking, who made his Ultimate Tag debut Wednesday and even made J.J. Watt feel small.

"This is one of the only times I wish I had a step stool," Watt said.

Viking didn't exactly shine in the first round (chase tag), in which players had to avoid being tagged by the show's experts. The last one who was tagged won the round and three points, and the men had to evade La Flair, Viking and The Flow.

Fernando's speed was too much for Viking, who said his beard wasn't aerodynamic enough, and won the round.

The women didn't have to deal with Viking but had to avoid Flame, Iron Giantess and Rocket. Elizabeth taunted Iron Giantess, which turned out to be ill-advised, and Kelsey won the round and three points.

Kelsey and Fernando didn't have to worry much about elimination in the second round, where the lowest-scoring man and woman were sent home. Players had two minutes to run from the start line to the finish and hit a button, but they were sent back to start if they were tagged.

After talking trash to Flame, who was working with The Boss in the second round, Chekesha was eliminated from the women's competition. Trevor was eliminated from the men's side while working against Viking and Big Deal, who struggled to prevent Fernando from notching a record five points.

The third round was all about building a time advantage for the final showdown between the two remaining players on both sides.

Kelsey built a three-point lead over Elizabeth, which translated to a three-second advantage for the final showdown. Brock won the third round over Fernando but still found himself three points and three seconds behind Fernando following the latter's dominant performance in the second round.

The final showdown was an obstacle course with a stop clock at the summit. Whichever competitor finished with the quickest time took home the prize, although any tag represented a five-second penalty.

Kelsey, who worked against The Boss and Atomic Ant, finished in one minute and 10 seconds, which was 25 seconds ahead of Elizabeth, who worked against Flame and Iron Giantess.

While Kelsey didn't need her three-second advantage in the showdown, Fernando certainly needed his.

Brock worked against the Kid and Bulldog and completed the obstacle course in a stunning 38 seconds, which was the fastest time in show history. That meant Fernando had to complete the course in 41 seconds or better, and he did so while working against La Flair and Caveman in 40 seconds.

One second. That's all that separated Brock from $10,000.