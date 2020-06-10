Philip Rivers Describes Colts' Team Meeting About Racism, Protests

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers spoke with reporters Wednesday about team meetings he took part in amid worldwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality following the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody.

Stephen Holder of The Athletic provided the quotes:

Rivers is in his first year with the Colts after he spent his first 16 NFL seasons with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers.

Numerous members of the Colts organization have spoken out in recent days, including general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich:

Many players have spoken out as well, including linebackers Darius Leonard and Anthony Walker, among others:

The team also released the following statement:

Internally, the team has held numerous meetings, as Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star reported last Wednesday:

"This week, Reich put football on the back-burner and used his time—two-hour Zoom sessions with the team Tuesday and Wednesday—to create a forum, a safe space for players and coaches of all races to express themselves about not just the events of the past week but the pains they have felt and witnessed their entire lives.

"What followed was an outpouring of raw emotion. Stories about fear and compassion paired with pleas for unity and equality."

The next step appears to be taking action of some sort. Linebacker Bobby Okereke told Ayello that ideas were presented at the meetings, but nothing was set in stone at that time.