Philip Rivers Describes Colts' Team Meeting About Racism, Protests

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 10, 2020

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 file photo, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. In March 2020, the Colts re-calibrated by signing 38-year-old free agent Philip Rivers, delegating Brissett the backup and releasing Hoyer. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers spoke with reporters Wednesday about team meetings he took part in amid worldwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality following the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody.

Stephen Holder of The Athletic provided the quotes:

Rivers is in his first year with the Colts after he spent his first 16 NFL seasons with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers.

Numerous members of the Colts organization have spoken out in recent days, including general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich:

Many players have spoken out as well, including linebackers Darius Leonard and Anthony Walker, among others: 

The team also released the following statement:

Internally, the team has held numerous meetings, as Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star reported last Wednesday:

"This week, Reich put football on the back-burner and used his time—two-hour Zoom sessions with the team Tuesday and Wednesday—to create a forum, a safe space for players and coaches of all races to express themselves about not just the events of the past week but the pains they have felt and witnessed their entire lives. 

"What followed was an outpouring of raw emotion. Stories about fear and compassion paired with pleas for unity and equality."

The next step appears to be taking action of some sort. Linebacker Bobby Okereke told Ayello that ideas were presented at the meetings, but nothing was set in stone at that time.

Related

    2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: QB Jacoby Brissett

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: QB Jacoby Brissett

    Kevin Hickey
    via Colts Wire

    NFL: Will Rivers or Brady Have a Better 2020 Season?

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    NFL: Will Rivers or Brady Have a Better 2020 Season?

    Shane Mickle
    via ClutchPoints

    Richard Sherman: Kap Can Play at 'Highest Level,' Deserves a Job

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Richard Sherman: Kap Can Play at 'Highest Level,' Deserves a Job

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Philip Rivers bristles at idea he can't play anymore: 'Shoot, let's turn on the tape'

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Philip Rivers bristles at idea he can't play anymore: 'Shoot, let's turn on the tape'

    The Indianapolis Star
    via The Indianapolis Star