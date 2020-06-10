OF Heston Kjerstad Taken No. 2 by Orioles in Surprising Pick at 2020 MLB Draft

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles turned heads with the No. 2 pick of the 2020 MLB draft, selecting outfielder Heston Kjerstad.

The Arkansas product was considered the No. 10 overall player by MLB.com.

According to Joe Trezza of MLB.com, the Orioles had reportedly been discussing underslot deals in Round 1 to provide the team with more options in later rounds.

After No. 1 overall player Spencer Torkelson went first overall to the Detroit Tigers, outfielder Austin Martin, pitcher Asa Lacy and infielder Nick Gonzales were considered other top options for Baltimore.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.