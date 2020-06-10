OF Heston Kjerstad Taken No. 2 by Orioles in Surprising Pick at 2020 MLB Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2020

Omaha, NE - JUNE 27: Outfielder Heston Kjerstad #18 of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs in to make a catch in the second inning against the Oregon State Beavers during game two of the College World Series Championship Series on June 27, 2018 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles turned heads with the No. 2 pick of the 2020 MLB draft, selecting outfielder Heston Kjerstad.

The Arkansas product was considered the No. 10 overall player by MLB.com.

According to Joe Trezza of MLB.com, the Orioles had reportedly been discussing underslot deals in Round 1 to provide the team with more options in later rounds.

After No. 1 overall player Spencer Torkelson went first overall to the Detroit Tigers, outfielder Austin Martin, pitcher Asa Lacy and infielder Nick Gonzales were considered other top options for Baltimore.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

