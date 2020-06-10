Christian Kirk: Cardinals Offense Will Be 'Pick Your Poison' After Hopkins Trade

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk expects his team's passing attack to feature an embarrassment of riches next season after it traded for All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

"It'll be a little bit of pick your poison," Kirk said Wednesday, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website. "Defenses are definitely going to have to strategize well going into the week they play us. I think DeAndre does a lot for us. When you have a guy like that on the field, you have to pay attention to No. 10. It's going to be fun."

The Houston Texans dealt Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick to Arizona in exchange for running back David Johnson, a '20 second-rounder and a '21 fourth-rounder.

The Cards' leading receiver last season was veteran All-Pro Larry Fitzgerald with 804 yards and four touchdowns on 75 catches. Kirk, who missed three games with an ankle injury, was second to Fitzgerald with 68 receptions for 709 yards and three touchdowns.

Hopkins' production will instantly improve Arizona. The 28-year-old has tallied at least 1,000 receiving yards in five of his seven campaigns since the Texans selected him 27th overall in the 2013 NFL draft—including three times in the last three seasons, each of which led to an All-Pro appearance.

"The plan is to get here together with [quarterback] Kyler [Murray] real soon and, you know, make sure we're getting our timing down," Kirk said, per 98.7 FM's Kevin Zimmerman.

Murray, the 2019 No. 1 overall pick and reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, recorded 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 picks on a 64.4 percent completion rate despite getting sacked a league-most 48 times.

The Cardinals finished 5-10-1 last season and are now looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.