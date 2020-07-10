Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2020 Season

32 of 32

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The player: QB Alex Smith

The contract: Four years, $94 million with $71 million guaranteed (signed as an extension, expires in 2023)

There's no way around this.

Box safety Landon Collins is overpaid (he's the league's highest-paid player at that position and hasn't even been a second-team All-Pro in the last three seasons), and you could make an argument that Washington gave too much to cornerback Kendall Fuller (who surrendered a 131.6 passer rating in coverage last year but now has an eight-figure average annual salary).

But the fact is, Smith is by far the highest-paid player on the Washington roster, and he hasn't played a game in 19 months. He'll count $21.4 million against the cap in 2020 and would cost $10.8 million to cut in 2021. And while Washington continues to insist he could compete for the starting job if healthy, that's a big "if," considering that the 36-year-old is trying to overcome one of the most substantial injuries in recent memory.

Plus, Washington will surely hope that 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins can take the reins.

And so there's a good chance the organization will keep paying Smith starting-caliber money to not play. That's not Smith's fault, but it certainly makes him overpaid.