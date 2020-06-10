Video: Raiders QB Derek Carr Posts Workout Highlights Amid Pandemic

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Even with team facilities still closed, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr continues to get workouts in with his teammates.

The three-time Pro Bowler held a practice Tuesday, featuring a full assortment of skill players on both offense and defense:

This is an even bigger extension of the throwing session from May that he posted on his YouTube page, which featured only a selection of receivers running routes.

Much of the NFL offseason has been canceled due to the coronavirus, with teams mostly limited to virtual meetings with the coaching staff. However, Carr and the Raiders are getting extra work in before the start of training camp.

After three straight losing seasons, this type of chemistry could be what's needed to get back into the playoffs.