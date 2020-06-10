Video: Raiders QB Derek Carr Posts Workout Highlights Amid Pandemic

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2020

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders rolls out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos in the second half of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Even with team facilities still closed, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr continues to get workouts in with his teammates.

The three-time Pro Bowler held a practice Tuesday, featuring a full assortment of skill players on both offense and defense:

This is an even bigger extension of the throwing session from May that he posted on his YouTube page, which featured only a selection of receivers running routes.

Much of the NFL offseason has been canceled due to the coronavirus, with teams mostly limited to virtual meetings with the coaching staff. However, Carr and the Raiders are getting extra work in before the start of training camp.

After three straight losing seasons, this type of chemistry could be what's needed to get back into the playoffs.

