NFL, NFLPA Reportedly Discussing Shortening 2020 Preseason from 4 to 2 Games

The NFL and NFL Players Association are reportedly considering cutting the preseason schedule in half.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, even though no decision has been "finalized or [is] imminent," the league and union are discussing shortening the preseason to two games.

NFL teams have already announced their schedules with four preseason games, but Pelissero noted shortening the exhibition season would give the league "a longer ramp-up period" to the regular season.

One key element mentioned by Pelissero would be allowing "medical experts to finalize game-day protocols for testing" and other procedures that will need to be in place.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league is operating as if the 2020 regular season will start on time.

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith wasn't as definitive as Goodell during a recent appearance on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

When asked how confident he is, on a scale of 1 to 10, that the season will be played, Smith said (h/t CBS Sports' John Breech), "Well, UVA law graded on a curve, so I'm going to go with probably a six, seven."

The preseason is scheduled to kick off with the Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 6.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame reopened Wednesday after closing March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic.