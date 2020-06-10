Report: NFL CBA Mandates Uniform Report Dates for Training Camps

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Based on the latest collective bargaining agreement for the NFL, teams are now required to report to training camp at a uniform time across the league, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Teams are required to report 47 or 48 days before their first regular-season games, which means 30 teams will start training on July 28. The four teams scheduled for Monday Night Football in Week 1 will have 48 days before their first game while the 26 others will have 47 days.

The only exceptions are the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, who are scheduled to kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 10. These teams are expected to report to training camp on July 25, giving them 47 days to prepare.

Under the previous CBA, teams only had to report 15 days before their preseason opener, which led to scattered arrival dates around the league.

Last season, teams had veterans report on dates ranging from July 17-26.

Another change in the CBA requires teams to wait until Day 7 of training camp to allow practices in pads, while last year padded practices could come on Day 4.

There is of course the potential for further delays this offseason because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organized team activities have been canceled or held virtually the past few months with team facilities closed around the league. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated also reported "minicamps are dead," adding it's unlikely players return to facilities before June 26.

The NFL sent a memo to teams with detailed rules for returning, including temperature checks for players, increased equipment cleaning and use of masks for personnel, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. However, there is no official date for training camps to begin.

Per Schefter, there are still ongoing discussions about potentially delaying the start of training camp or eliminating preseason games.