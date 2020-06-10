NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kasperi Kapanen, Maple Leafs, Kings

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

For seven NHL teams, the offseason has already begun. With the league recently announcing its expanded playoffs that will feature 24 teams, it effectively ended the seasons of the teams that were left out.

While those seven teams are now free to make trades, it's possible nothing will happen until the 2019-20 season concludes, as they may not want to look for deals when 24 teams can't give any offers. Still, there's sure to be plenty of speculation about what trades and free-agent moves could take place when the offseason arrives for all 31 teams.

Here's some of the latest buzz regarding potential moves for the upcoming offseason.

Could Maple Leafs consider Kapanen trade?

Kasperi Kapanen is only 23, with the majority of his NHL experience coming the past two seasons. And although he hasn't yet broken out, he's been a decent contributor for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who acquired the right winger in the trade that sent Phil Kessel to the Pittsburgh Penguins in July 2015.

However, with Kapanen yet to live up to his potential and the Maple Leafs perhaps looking to lower their payroll this offseason, could they consider trading him?

The Athletic's Jonas Siegel recently wrote that Toronto likely needs to remove "at least one semi-prominent player" from its roster to trim salary this offseason, and it "almost certainly" won't be any of Auston Matthews, John Tavares, William Nylander or Mitch Marner. Siegel noted that Alex Kerfoot and Andreas Johnsson "have some trade value" but wrote Kapanen will "attract the most interest."

"The question for the Leafs is whether it's still too soon to turn the page on Kapanen and his potential," Siegel wrote.

Kapanen tallied 44 points (20 goals and 24 assists) in 78 games in 2018-19 after he played only 55 NHL games over the previous three seasons. His point-per-game average fell this season from 0.56 to 0.52, but he may have surpassed it had the regular season not been cut short. He finished with 36 points (13 goals and 23 assists) in 69 games.

With Kapanen being so young and having shown glimpses of his full potential, other teams could have interest in acquiring him. If the NHL's salary cap either stays the same or goes down for the 2020-21 season, then maybe there will be more rumors about a potential Kapanen trade when the offseason arrives later this year.

What's next for pair of veteran Kings centers?

Trevor Lewis and Jeff Carter were two of the oldest players on the Los Angeles Kings' roster this season at 33 and 35, respectively. After the team went 29-35-6, missing the playoffs for the second straight year amid a drastic move to get younger, Lewis is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The Athletic's Lisa Dillman recently wrote that she doesn't see him being featured in the Kings' future plans, noting that he was "said to be available at the trade deadline" earlier this year.

"There weren't any contract negotiations at that time and suspect there haven't been of late," Dillman said. "It's clear at this point in the Kings' rebuild that they need roster spots to give their prospects a chance."

Lewis was Los Angeles' first-round draft pick in 2006, and he's played for the team from 2008 to '20. Although he's never posted big numbers for the Kings, he's won two Stanley Cups with them as a bottom-six forward.

As for Carter, he's signed through the 2021-22 season, so Los Angeles would need to trade him if it wants to move on. However, Dillman noted that Carter underwent surgery Thursday to repair a core muscle injury. While he's expected to recover by the start of next season, it could have an impact on any potential moves involving him.

"Even if there was a trade scenario [there wasn't one anyway], this would change the equation," Dillman wrote.

So, at this time, it sounds like Carter will be back on the ice for his 10th season with the Kings in 2020-21.