Richard Sherman Says Jerry Jones' Silence on Protests, Racism 'Speaks Volumes'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 10, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The Chiefs won the game 31-20. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Focus On Sport/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman called out Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for being silent in light of worldwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody on May 25.

Sherman noted NFL owners' reactions (or lack thereof) to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle (h/t Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk) while specifically mentioning Jones.

"It's not pulling them like it is the rest of the country. Because if it was, then they'd speak. Jerry Jones, especially, has no problem speaking up any other time about anything else. But when it's such a serious issue, and he could really make a huge impact on it with a few words, his silence speaks volumes."

Jones has not made a public statement as of Tuesday evening, but the Cowboys released the following video on June 5:

As David Moore of the Dallas Morning News wrote, "no owner has been more outspoken publicly about the need for players and coaches to stand for the anthem" than Jones, who said in 2017 that the Cowboys' policy was "to stand during the anthem, toe on the line."

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Von Miller’s Essay on Racism

    Miller opens up on racism in America: ‘It is the pain of oppression in a country that’s supposed to be free’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Von Miller’s Essay on Racism

    ProFootballTalk
    via ProFootballTalk

    Jameis: Expect the Best of Me

    Jameis Winston dropped 17 pounds, had Lasik surgery and tells B/R why he thinks he's 'better than a lot of starting QBs'

    @TyDunne answered your questions in the comments 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jameis: Expect the Best of Me

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Black Lives Matter to Us

    Here are some links so you can get involved ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Black Lives Matter to Us

    Google
    via Google

    Bears Safety Plans to Kneel

    Jordan Lucas ‘110%’ plans to kneel during pregame national anthems this season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bears Safety Plans to Kneel

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report