Richard Sherman Says Jerry Jones' Silence on Protests, Racism 'Speaks Volumes'

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman called out Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for being silent in light of worldwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody on May 25.

Sherman noted NFL owners' reactions (or lack thereof) to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle (h/t Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk) while specifically mentioning Jones.

"It's not pulling them like it is the rest of the country. Because if it was, then they'd speak. Jerry Jones, especially, has no problem speaking up any other time about anything else. But when it's such a serious issue, and he could really make a huge impact on it with a few words, his silence speaks volumes."

Jones has not made a public statement as of Tuesday evening, but the Cowboys released the following video on June 5:

As David Moore of the Dallas Morning News wrote, "no owner has been more outspoken publicly about the need for players and coaches to stand for the anthem" than Jones, who said in 2017 that the Cowboys' policy was "to stand during the anthem, toe on the line."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.