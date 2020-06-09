Dalvin Cook Rumors: Vikings' Initial Contract Offer Worth Under $10M Per Year

John Froschauer/Associated Press

As the Minnesota Vikings continue contract negotiations with Dalvin Cook, the team reportedly made an initial offer that was turned down by the Pro Bowl running back.

Per ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Minnesota's first offer to Cook wasn't deemed "reasonable" because it was worth less than $10 million per season.

Cronin noted that Cook's camp initially proposed a deal in the same range as Christian McCaffrey's. The Carolina Panthers running back signed a four-year extension worth $16 million annually this offseason. Cook's asking price has come down to $15 million in more recent talks.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the 24-year-old Cook won't participate in "any team-related activities until and unless" he gets a new contract.

"He's out," a source told Schefter. "Without a reasonable extension, he will not be showing up for camp or beyond."

One source told Cronin that Cook is "prepared to sit out" the final year of his rookie contract without an extension.

Injuries have been a problem for Cook throughout his NFL career. The 2017 second-round pick tore his ACL four games into his rookie campaign and has yet to play a full 16-game slate in three seasons.

Cook is set to earn a $1.33 million base salary in 2020, per Spotrac. The Florida State alum is coming off his best season with 1,135 rushing yards, 519 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns in 14 games.