Falcons' Todd Gurley Reportedly Passes Physical Amid Knee Injury Concerns

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2020

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Running back Todd Gurley reportedly passed a physical Monday to finalize his one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Gurley was able to travel to Atlanta for his physical for the first time since agreeing to a deal with the Falcons in April.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

