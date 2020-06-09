Falcons' Todd Gurley Reportedly Passes Physical Amid Knee Injury Concerns

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Running back Todd Gurley reportedly passed a physical Monday to finalize his one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Gurley was able to travel to Atlanta for his physical for the first time since agreeing to a deal with the Falcons in April.

