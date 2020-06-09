Hockey Diversity Alliance Formed by Evander Kane, Akim Aliu, More

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Former Calgary Flames right wing Akim Aliu and San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane announced Monday they will serve as co-heads of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, meant to "eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey" and "promote diversity at all levels of the game":

Buffalo Sabres right wing Wayne Simmonds, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Trevor Daley, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, Philadelphia Flyers right wing Chris Stewart and former San Jose Sharks right wing Joel Ward are involved as the executive committee.

Aliu, who the Chicago Blackhawks selected in the second round of the 2007 NHL draft, recently detailed in a Players' Tribune essay the racist abuse he's experienced dating back to his childhood in Canada:

The 31-year-old specifically named Philadelphia Flyers 2005 first-round pick Steve Downie as hazing him while they were teammates for an OHL team in Windsor, Canada:

"First couple of practices he put Tiger Balm in my jock. Then he took my gear outside and threw it on the roof. And then he began to belittle me in front of my teammates, the coaches, whoever would listen to him. He'd make fun of my clothes, the way I spoke. He was two years older than me and a rising star, and he wielded his power over me like I was nothing — like I was subhuman."

Aliu later wrote that Downie "shoved his fiberglass stick through my mouth" and knocked out seven of his teeth, while former Rockford IceHogs head coach Bill Peters allegedly called him a racial slur in the locker room in 2009.

Kane has been just as outspoken, appearing on ESPN's First Take on May 29 to discuss the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis police custody May 25 after since-fired police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes:

The 28-year-old previously addressed racism he has faced in the 2019 issue of ESPN's Body Issue.

Nearly two months prior to Floyd's death and the ensuing nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism, New York Rangers prospect K'Andre Miller was the target of a racial slur during a Zoom Q&A with fans:

The 20-year-old defenseman commented on the attack June 1 while throwing his support behind the Black Lives Matter movement:

The NHL supported the announcement of the Hockey Diversity Alliance by retweeting with multicolored fist emojis.