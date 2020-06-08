Yosh Nijman Discussed Avoiding 'Black Criminal Stereotypes' in Packers Meeting

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers offensive line repurposed their Zoom meeting typically used as a "45-minute offseason install" to have an honest discussion about police brutality and racial injustice as the nation continues to protest in the aftermath of George Floyd's May 25 death, according to Packers News' Olivia Reiner.

The meeting happened one week after Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, died in Minneapolis police custody when since-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman used the forum to speak up about how the killing of Trayvon Martin in 2012 transformed how he felt he needed to carry himself in public moving forward. "He shared his experiences actively avoiding falling into black 'criminal' stereotypes as a means of self-protection," Reiner wrote.

Nijman further explained to Reiner:

"You can't wear hoods. You can't show your tattoos. You can't wear a [white tank top]. You can't put on your durag. In America, they say we're free. But how are you really free if you still have to deal with these things because the police can frame you or do something to you because of what you look like? Even if you might not feel like you're a criminal ... although I'm innocent, I can still feel like a criminal inside.

"Mentally, in a sense, that I can't do certain things in public or I can't go somewhere or I can't look a certain way being black."

Packers center Corey Linsley was moved to share a message on Twitter after listening to Nijman and offensive guard Billy Turner:

The Packers released a video showcasing players as well as a statement committing $500,000 total to social justice groups in Wisconsin last week:

Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter May 29. He was additionally charged with second-degree murder while the other three officers involved in Floyd's arrest—J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao—were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on June 3.