NFL Announces Proposed Safety Protocols for Players' Return to Team Facilities

The NFL has released its updated plan for safely returning players to club facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the protocols released Monday were plans to remodel locker rooms to allow players to remain six feet apart, while masks must be worn unless they interfere with "athletic activities," per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

