NFL Announces Proposed Safety Protocols for Players' Return to Team Facilities

NFL Announces Proposed Safety Protocols for Players' Return to Team FacilitiesJune 8, 2020
The NFL has released its updated plan for safely returning players to club facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the protocols released Monday were plans to remodel locker rooms to allow players to remain six feet apart, while masks must be worn unless they interfere with "athletic activities," per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Among the highlights here: - Locker rooms reconfigured to permit people being 6 feet apart - Meetings must be conducted virtually when possible - Helmets, shoulder pads, etc. disinfected after each game - Masks required except when interfering with "athletic activities" https://t.co/AvNO7Si2Gt
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
NFL Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons
Seven players who need to step up in 2020 📲