NFL Announces Proposed Safety Protocols for Players' Return to Team Facilities

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media during a press conference prior to Super Bowl LIV at the Hilton Miami Downtown on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the 54th playing of the Super Bowl, Sunday February 2nd. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The NFL has released its updated plan for safely returning players to club facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the protocols released Monday were plans to remodel locker rooms to allow players to remain six feet apart, while masks must be worn unless they interfere with "athletic activities," per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NFL Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons

    Seven players who need to step up in 2020 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Black Lives Matter to Us

    Here are some links so you can get involved ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Black Lives Matter to Us

    Google
    via Google

    Dez: Jerry, Jason Witten Should Attend Protests to See Real 'Unity'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dez: Jerry, Jason Witten Should Attend Protests to See Real 'Unity'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    The Power of Patrick Mahomes Saying 'Black Lives Matter'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Power of Patrick Mahomes Saying 'Black Lives Matter'

    Jason Reid
    via The Undefeated