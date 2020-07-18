Re-Drafting the 2011 NFL Draft

0 of 32

This offseason, Bleacher Report is imagining how every NFL draft this century would go down if teams could jump into Dr. Emmett L. Brown's retrofitted DMC DeLorean and go back in time.

What if they could all set the flux capacitor for April 28, 2011?

In our opinion, you'd end up with the same top selection but chaos beyond that.

Here are the specifics in a re-draft that includes three quarterbacks, just one running back, five wide receivers, one tight end, six offensive linemen, 12 front-seven defenders, four cornerbacks and zero safeties.