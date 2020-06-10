2020 MLB Draft Picks: Live Team-by-Team Day 1 Grades and Analysis

0 of 29

The 2020 MLB draft has officially arrived.

Over the next two days, the newest wave of high school and college talent will join the professional ranks with 160 picks on tap in a shortened five-round format.

Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson, Vanderbilt outfielder Austin Martin and Texas A&M left-hander Asa Lacy are widely regarded as the cream of the 2020 draft crop in a class that skews extremely college-heavy at the top.

The draft kicks off Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, with the first 37 selections spanning the first round and Competitive Balance Round A.

All 37 of those picks are laid out team-by-team in the following article with pick analysis and draft grades provided for each selection.

Note: The Houston Astros forfeited their first-round pick as part of their punishment from their sign-stealing scandal and do not have a Day 1 selection. Their first pick will be at No. 72 overall.