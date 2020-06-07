NFL Draft 2021: Breaking Down Top WRs After Justyn Ross Injury

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Justyn Ross' absence from the 2020 college football season will affect how NFL personnel grade the top wide receivers in the 2021 NFL draft class.

Ross was diagnosed with congenital fission in his spine, per ESPN.com's David Hale, and will miss all of Clemson's campaign.

If Ross was healthy, he would have been Trevor Lawrence's No. 1 wide receiver and could have risen up draft boards if he put up high numbers.

Even though Ross could still declare for the 2021 draft, he should fall beneath LSU's Ja'Marr Chase and the Alabama pair of Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith on the wide receiver rankings.

If Ross drops further, Purdue's Rondale Moore could take over his spot on the list, if he stands out in his return from injury.

Top Wide Receivers in 2021 Draft

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Chase put himself in position to be the top receiver in the 2021 class by recording 1,780 receiving yards in LSU's national championship run.

The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner has a better chance to land that spot with Ross out for the season.

Ross would have benefited as Lawrence's No. 1 receiver with Tee Higgins off to the NFL, while a new quarterback was installed at LSU.

Now Chase's main competition will come from within the SEC. Smith and Waddle are dealing with a similar situation as the Crimson Tide replace Tua Tagovailoa.

In fact, the November 7 meeting between LSU and Alabama at Tiger Stadium could feature the top three wide receivers in the draft.

Although he will be teamed with a new quarterback, likely Myles Brennan to start, Chase will be the top target in the LSU offense with Justin Jefferson now in the NFL.

Jefferson had 27 more receptions than Chase last season, but the LSU junior totaled 240 more receiving yards than the Minnesota Vikings rookie.

If Chase boosts his yardage total while hauling in more passes, he has the potential to enter the NFL off a 2,000-yard season.

DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Smith and Waddle should ascend to the NFL in a similar manner as 2020 first-round draft picks Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III.

Smith led the Crimson Tide in receiving yards, finished second in receptions behind Jeudy and was 0.1 yards per catch behind Ruggs III last season.

Those totals give Smith a good foundation to work off, and since Waddle will line up opposite him, he will not generate a ton of double coverage.

Smith developed a good connection with Mac Jones during the final three games of last season, as he hauled in 12 receptions for 230 yards.

If he benefits from the chemistry, or works well with incoming freshman Bryce Young, Smith should have ample opportunities to break loose after the catch.

Waddle was fourth on the Crimson Tide in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches, and with Jeudy and Ruggs gone, he should finish in the top two in those categories.

Waddle also thrived during Jones' stint as a starter, as he produced 199 receiving yards and four scores against Western Carolina and Auburn.

The junior was also used as Alabama's top kick returner, where his speed stood out on film. If he increases his production, Waddle may end up as a more coveted prospect because of his speed.

Rondale Moore, Purdue

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Moore was one of the best freshmen in college football in 2018, but injuries in his sophomore season stunted his progression.

If he returns to the same level of his 1,258-yard freshman campaign, Moore could move up draft boards and take Ross' spot in the top four.

Even in his brief spell on the field as a sophomore, Moore produced two consecutive 10-reception games against Nevada and Vanderbilt.

In total, he has eight performances with 10 receptions or more, including 12 against Ohio State in 2018.

Although he will not face the Buckeyes in 2020, Moore has a chance to shine against Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa during a five-week stretch of Big Ten play.

Moore's explosiveness should intrigue a handful of teams, especially those in need of a playmaker to complement a young quarterback.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.