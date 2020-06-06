Ex-NFL Star Terrell Owens Leads Chants at Black Lives Matter Protest

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 7, 2020

Former wide receiver Terrell Owens delivers his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Instead of speaking at the Hall of Fame festivities in Canton, Ohio, Owens celebrated his induction at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he played football and basketball and ran track. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

As protests demanding an end to systemic racism and police brutality continue in cities around the country, former NFL star Terrell Owens was spotted leading a demonstration through West Hollywood in Southern California on Saturday.

The Hall of Fame receiver was caught on video by TMZ Sports walking through the streets at the head of a throng of protestors as he belted out chants through a bullhorn.

As Owens shouted for justice now, he also led a call-and-response in which he commanded marchers to recite the names of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Floyd was killed 12 days ago in Minneapolis after former police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. He and three other officers were fired shortly after video of the arrest emerged. Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, while Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas K. Lane have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Louisville, Kentucky, police fatally shot Taylor on March 13 while executing a no-knock warrant in an attempted drug bust. No arrests have been made in her case.

Owens joins the likes of Jaylen Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, CC Sabathia and many other sports icons in joining the protests around America.

