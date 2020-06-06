P.K. Subban 'Thankful' for NHL Players, Staffers 'Who Stepped Up' Amid Protests

John Minchillo/Associated Press

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban praised players and staffers in the NHL for speaking out about ongoing protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis Police custody on May 25.

Subban tweeted his message Saturday:

The NHL released a statement Sunday, saying it "stands with all those who are working to achieve a racially just society, and against all those who perpetuate and uphold racism, hatred, bigotry and violence."

A number of teams and players have taken to social media to offer their support for the protests and condemn racism and police brutality against the black community.

Members of the NHL community came together to release a video in support of Black Lives Matter:

Floyd was killed after now-former officer Derek Chauvin pinned him facedown to the ground with his knee pressed on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd repeatedly said he was unable to breathe.

Chauvin and three other officers at the scene, who were responding to an alleged forgery, were fired the following day after video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck was widely spread. Chauvin has been charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, while the three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Subban has been outspoken in his support of the protests and justice for Floyd. He announced a $50,000 donation to Floyd's six-year-old daughter, Gianna, which the NHL matched, and encouraged everyone to "change the game" by getting involved in the effort to end systemic racism.