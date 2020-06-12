The Hottest Hot Seat for Every NFL Team in 2020

0 of 32

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Every year, general managers, coaches and players deal with scrutiny and competition. Those threats become more pronounced after a disappointing season.

Across the league, performance evens the playing field for better or worse. On one hand, anyone can lose their job because of a lack of productivity or progress. Yet a little push while on the hot seat could do more good than harm.

We'll go through all 32 teams to single out general managers, coaches and players who need a strong 2020 campaign to keep a job, maintain a starting role or keep the majority of snaps at their positions.

While each individual may escape the hot seat, they all face a legitimate threat to their job security.