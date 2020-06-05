Donald Trump: Saints' Drew Brees Shouldn't Have Apologized for Kneeling Comments

Butch Dill/Associated Press

President Donald Trump has commented on Drew Brees' statement earlier this week about NFL players disrespecting the American flag by kneeling during the national anthem.

Trump tweeted that Brees shouldn't have apologized for his comments:

During an interview with Yahoo Finance's Daniel Roberts on Wednesday, Brees was asked about the possibility of players kneeling during the national anthem in the upcoming season.

"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America," the New Orleans Saints quarterback said.

Brees was roundly criticized for the comments, including from fellow NFL players and some of his Saints teammates.

"Drew Brees, if you don't understand how hurtful, how insensitive your comments are, you are part of the problem," Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins said in a video posted on Instagram.

Brees issued two apologies on Thursday in a statement and video on Instagram.

Trump has spoken out in the past about players kneeling during the national anthem. At a rally in September 2017, Trump suggested NFL team owners fire those players and say, "get that son of a b---h off the field."