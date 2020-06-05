Worker at Chargers, Rams SoFi Stadium Dies After Fall at Construction Site

Harry How/Getty Images

A construction worker fell from the roof of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and died Friday, police told Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Police said the fall was reported around 11:44 a.m. and the worker was pronounced dead at the scene. ESPN's Lindsey Thiry reported that the construction site had been shut down as a result.

SoFi Stadium is set to be the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers beginning with the upcoming 2020 NFL season. The first game scheduled to be played at the stadium is a preseason contest between the Rams and New Orleans Saints on Aug. 14.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.