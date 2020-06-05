Torii Hunter: I Had No Trade-Clause to Red Sox Because of Racial Slurs in Boston

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

During his playing career, former Major League Baseball All-Star Torii Hunter put a no-trade clause to the Boston Red Sox in his contracts because he did not want to play in Boston after having racial slurs directed at him when playing at Fenway Park.

Appearing on ESPN Radio's Golic & Wingo, Hunter said he wouldn't play for the Red Sox as a result of being "called the N-word in Boston 100 times" during his career (starts at 5:30 mark):

In recent years, there have been multiple reports of Red Sox fans directing racist and derogatory terms toward opposing players.

Former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones told USA Today's Bob Nightengale that some fans at Fenway Park berated him with racist language during a game on May 1, 2017: "A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me. I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight. Thanks. Pretty awesome."

The next day, a fan was ejected from Fenway Park by Red Sox security for using a racial slur toward another fan and received a lifetime ban from the stadium.

Hunter played a total of 19 seasons in MLB with the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels.