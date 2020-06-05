Jaguars Players Leading Organization-Wide March to Jacksonville Police Station

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars players led an organization-wide march from their home stadium, TIAA Bank Field, to the Jacksonville Police Department's downtown station Friday.

The Jags provided video from the event to protest against racial injustice:

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the march kicked off at 9:04 a.m. ET, representing the city's area code.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan, a Pakistani American, wrote a piece for the team's official website Wednesday urging people to use the emotion witnessed in nationwide protests after the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody last week to begin the process of real change to racial equality:

"In Jacksonville, I frequently meet with Jaguars players to better understand their experiences and concerns. I can only imagine their range of emotions today in the wake of all that has unfolded in 2020. I know they are hurting, yet also committed to doing good in Jacksonville and the communities where they were raised and will always consider home. Mindful of this, I will listen to the players in the days ahead with an exceptionally keen ear so we can work with them to make the transition from conversation to actionable plans in the name of lasting change. And I will do the same with employees and associates throughout my various businesses, where the interests and concerns on this matter are no less vital.

"Racial discrimination has no place in our society. That's been said. But, what's been done?"

Khan explained the changes are necessary for future generations of children to succeed regardless of their skin color or background.

"Racism, in all its forms, will kill. It kills people, it kills communities, it kills dreams, it kills hope," he wrote. "For many Americans, now is the moment. Never has that been clearer. I don't want to waste this moment."

Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette announced Wednesday he's also planning a peaceful protest in the city next week:

The efforts come as NFL players and coaches begin returning to their team facilities, which had been closed since March 25 because of the coronavirus pandemic, to start preparations for the 2020 season.